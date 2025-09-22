Abhishek Sharma insults Pakistan pacers after teaching Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi a lesson: ‘Jinko Sehwag ne maara hai…’

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma didn't hold back and slammed the Pakistan bowlers off their field too for their below-par standards as compared to the bowlers of the past. Abhishek went all guns blazing after the Pakistan team in the Super 4 stage as he smashed 74 runs off 39 balls in the 172-run chase. The left-handed batters smashed the bowlers all around the park in the knock, which was laced with six fours and five sixes. Abhishek Sharma shows Pakistan bowlers their true levels while praising Virender Sehwag(AFP and HT)

Abhishek kick-started the chase with a maximum on the first ball of the innings against Shaheen Shah Afridi to make his intentions clear. Shaheen started off with a bouncer, and the swashbuckling opener didn't back down from the challenge and pulled him for a six, which set the tone for the chase. He also smashed other Pakistan bowlers including Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

After the match, Abhishek spoke with the broadcasters, joined by legendary Virender Sehwag. The hosts drew parallels between Abhishek’s first-ball six and Sehwag’s iconic first-ball boundaries from earlier days.

However, Abhishek praised Sehwag and dismissed the comparisons, noting that today’s bowlers don’t possess the same calibre as those the legendary opener once faced. It was indeed a dig at the Pakistan bowlers with whom Abhishek had heated altercations.

"Jo Viru paaji ne bowlers ko maare hue hai, vo bowlers mujhe nahi laggta ab vo hai koi (The bowlers that Viru paaji has hit, I don’t think there’s anyone like those bowlers)," Abhishek said on Sony Sports.

“Whenever you reach 70, don't miss out on 100”: Sehwag to Abhishek

Meanwhile, Sehwag was flattered by the young opener's praise, but he also had important advice for him. Drawing from his own experience, Sehwag highlighted the importance of capitalising on innings of 70 or 80 to build a legacy of hundreds.

"Whenever you reach 70, don't miss out on 100 because Sunil Gavaskar said to me – when you retire, you'll remember the innings where you got out on 70 or 80. If you convert those, maybe your career will have more hundreds because these opportunities don't come again and again. When you're batting well, on your day, try to go not out – it's better," Sehwag said.

Abhishek is currently topping the batting charts in the ongoing Asia Cup, amassing 173 runs in four matches at an impressive average of 43.25. His striking dominance is reflected in a phenomenal strike rate of 208.43, underlining his ability to score quickly and dictate terms against opposition bowlers.