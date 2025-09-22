Suryakumar Yadav shows Pakistan its place after India smash them in Asia Cup Super 4 match: ‘If the scoreline is 10-1…’

India captain Suryakumar Yadav downplayed the on-field rivalry with Pakistan after his side’s emphatic six-wicket victory in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage. Highlighting India’s dominance in head-to-head encounters, he remarked that the contest can no longer be called a rivalry. The Men in Blue have stamped their authority over Salman Ali Agha and Co. so far in both occasions at the Asia Cup with dominant performances. Pakistan appeared completely outclassed by Suryakumar’s team, struggling to match their intensity with either bat or ball and ending up on the losing side in both one-sided encounters. Suryakumar Yadav shuts down rivalry talk with Pakistan team after India’s crushing victory.(AFP)

India extended their dominance over Pakistan in T20Is, pushing their Asia Cup head-to-head record to 12-3, a clear reflection of the gulf in quality between the two sides.

After India’s emphatic win over Pakistan on Sunday, skipper Suryakumar dismissed the hype around the rivalry. He pointed out India’s one-sided dominance in head-to-head encounters, stressing that the contest no longer qualifies as a rivalry and credited his team’s all-round performance.

“You guys should stop asking questions about the rivalry between India-Pakistan. According to me, if the two teams are playing 15-20 games, and the scoreline is 7-7 or 8-7, then it is called a rivalry. 10-0, 10-1, I don't know what the stat is, but this is not a rivalry anymore. I think we played better cricket than them (Pakistan), and also from a bowling point of view,” Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match press conference.

Pakistan no match to India in T20Is

Since the ICC T20 World Cup in 2022, India have maintained complete supremacy over Pakistan in white-ball cricket, racking up seven consecutive victories. The streak highlights India’s consistency and dominance across formats, with their batting depth and disciplined bowling repeatedly proving too strong for their arch-rivals.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Pakistan gained some momentum during the first half of their innings, posting 91/1 in 10 overs, with India dropping a couple of crucial catches. However, the bowlers pulled things back in the second half and restricted them to 171/5, which was definitely 20 runs short considering their start in the first half.

Chasing the target, Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill took the game away from the Pakistan team with a 105-run stand for the opening wicket in 9.5 overs. Abhishek, the standout batter of the match, smashed 74 off 39 balls, peppered with six boundaries and five sixes. In the end, Tilak Varma (30* in 19 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Hardik Pandya (7*) took India to a win with seven balls left.