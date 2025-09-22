Abhishek Sharma sets record straight on-field fight with Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi: ‘I didn’t like it, they came…'

Opening batter Abhishek Sharma showed the world his class and talent against Pakistan on Sunday. His whirlwind knock of 74 runs off 39 balls left Salman Ali Agha's side shell-shocked in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match at the Dubai International Stadium. The left-hander missed out on a well-deserved century, but his performance helped India chase down the target of 172 with six wickets in hand and seven balls to spare. Apart from the fours and sixes, what captured everyone's imagination was Abhishek's on-field duels with Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Abhishek Sharma minced no words as he shed light on his on-field altercations with Haris Rauf. (AFP)

Abhishek started India's chase with a bang, smashing a six off Shaheen's bowling. As soon as he landed the first blow, the left-hander told Shaheen to go back to his mark and bowl. Later, an intense exchange ensued with Haris Rauf, as the duo exchanged words and did not hold back.

At the post-match presentation, Abhishek didn't hold back as he gave his take on Shaheen and Haris exchanging words. He said the Pakistan bowlers were hostile for no reason, and it was then that he decided to let his bat do all the talking.

“I mean, today was pretty simple. I think the way they were coming to us without any reason, I didn't like at all. I thought that this was the only reason that I could give with my bat, and obviously with the win towards my team, and I think that's all that was going through my mind, and I just wanted to deliver for my team,” said Abhishek.

Abhishek's innings was studded with six fours and five sixes as he batted at a strike rate of 189.74. He was also involved in a 105-run opening stand with his best friend, Shubman Gill. Gill also chipped in with a 47-run knock off 28 balls, including eight fours.

"Of course, we've been playing since school days, so we enjoy each other's company really well. The way we started I thought that we're going to do this in one of the game and that's how we're going to start our partnerships and luckily it was today," said Abhishek.

"I feel it's very important for the team because if you see someone playing like this, they need really good support from the captain and the coach, and I feel that's what I'm getting from my team, and that's the intent. They want me to show in all the games and that's how I want to play because I've been practising really hard for this and of course, that's how I'm gonna go if it's my day, I'm gonna make sure that we win the game,"he added.

Gill doesn't hold back

Not just Abhishek, Gill didn't spare Shaheen and Haris. The Indian vice-captain also chipped in, standing up for his friend at the non-striker's end. Abhishek said that he really enjoyed how Gill got under the skin of the Pakistan bowlers.

“I feel the way he was giving them back, I really enjoyed it on the other side,” said Abhishek.

Earlier, India captain Suryakumar won the toss and opted to bowl. Pakistan posted 171/5 in the allotted fifty overs, owing to a 58-run knock by opener Sahibzada Farhan.

India then chased the total down quite comfortably with Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma remaining unbeaten on 13 and 30, respectively.