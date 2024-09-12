Explore
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
New Delhi 25oC
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
    Day Washed Out
    NZ
    Yet to bat
    AFG
    Yet to bat
    Toss won by AFG and elected to
    Live

    Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Score: One-off Test (Day 4) of Afghanistan and New Zealand tour of India, 2024 to start at 10:00 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 12, 2024 9:07 AM IST
    Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Score, One-off Test of Afghanistan and New Zealand tour of India, 2024
    Venue : Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida

    Afghanistan squad -
    Abdul Malik, Bahir Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Riaz Hassan, Shams Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Ikram Alikhil, Khalil Ahmad, Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Zia-ur-Rehman
    New Zealand squad -
    Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Ajaz Patel, Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 12, 2024 9:07 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs New Zealand Match Details
