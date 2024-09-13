Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Score: One-off Test (Day 5) of Afghanistan and New Zealand tour of India, 2024 to start at 10:00 AM
Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test of Afghanistan and New Zealand tour of India, 2024. Match will start on 09 Sep 2024 at 10:00 AM
Venue : Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida
Afghanistan squad -
Abdul Malik, Bahir Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Riaz Hassan, Shams Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Ikram Alikhil, Khalil Ahmad, Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Zia-ur-Rehman
New Zealand squad -
Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Ajaz Patel, Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke...Read More
Afghanistan vs New Zealand Match Details
