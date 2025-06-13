Aiden Markram rises to the challenge, smashes 8th Test ton as South Africa inch towards historic WTC win

South Africa's opening batter, Aiden Markram, rose to the challenge to smash a century in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Friday. Chasing 282, Markram provided a solid start to the Proteas, and he eventually brought up his 8th Test ton off 156 balls on Day 3. He brought up the milestone off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood in the 55th over of the game. Aiden Markram smashes his 8th Test ton. (Action Images via Reuters)

Markram mixed caution with aggression as he took down the much-famed Australia pace attack of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. He even didn't let Nathan Lyon settle down at the crease as South Africa showed no signs of taking the backseat.

Upon bringing up the three-figure mark, Markram was very measured in his celebrations. He just took off his helmet to soak in the applause of the entire crowd at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The South African players also stood up in unison to applaud the performance of the experienced campaigner.

The right-handed batter, who failed to trouble the scores in the first innings, was in no mood to get into a shell as he started attacking from the very start. In the first innings, South Africa paid the price for being too cautious. It seemed Markram learnt from the mistake as he kept dispatching loose deliveries to the boundary fence.

Markram first put on 61 runs for the second wicket with Wiaan Mulder and then he found support in South Africa captain Temba Bavuma as the duo piled misery on the defending WTC champions. Bavuma, who is fighting a hamstring injury, also brought up his half-century along the way as Pat Cummins and co had no answers to the onslaught.

At Stumps on Day 3, South Africa scored 213/2. The Proteas need 69 runs more to make history and win their maiden WTC title. Markram is just the third batter after Travis Head and Steve Smith to hit a ton in the World Test Championship summit clash.

On Day 3, Steve Smith injured his finger as he dropped a catch of Bavuma off the bowling of Mitchell Starc. The Australia No.4 batter then walked off the field and was taken to hospital for scans.

Australia set a target of 282

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 207 in the second innings on Day 3 to set the Proteas a target of 282. Mitchell Starc was the top-scorer for Australia as he remained unbeaten on 58.

Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa as he scalped four wickets. At one stage, Australia were 73/7 in the second innings, but Starc and Carey ensured Australia did not get bundled out cheaply.

In the first innings, Australia had gained a lead of 74 runs as Pat Cummins returned with six wickets.

In the WTC final, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Lord's Cricket Ground.