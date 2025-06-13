WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS Live Updates: Will the WTC victors be decided today after a lightning-fast Test match?
WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS Live Updates, South Africa vs Australia: Australia lead by 218 but are 8 wickets down heading into day 3, meaning the South African chase will determine which country gets to take home the Test mace, likely today itself. A match going down to the wire.
WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS Live Updates, South Africa vs Australia: The first two days of the World Test Championship Final of 2025 have gone at the speed of light, with 14 wickets falling on each of the two opening days of play, and meaning that what is usually just considered moving day in Test match cricket might be the one that decides it all here. The story of the match thus far has been fast bowling at its finest: Kagiso Rabada starting the charge with a five-fer, Australian captain Pat Cummins responding with a destructive post-lunch spell to take 6-28, before Rabada brought the Proteas right back into it with three more wickets in the third innings....Read More
What this meant at the conclusion of day two was a 218-run lead for Australia with two wickets still in the bag, and in a match that has seen batting be obliterated time and again by incredible pace bowling, it may already be enough. But day three is when the pitch is meant to be at its most docile, and the target likely won’t be big enough to truly daunt South Africa’s batting if it can perform to potential. This match will likely be decided one way or another today, and it will come down to a fairly simple battle within a battle: can South Africa’s top order do better than they did on day one evening?
Openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram will be put to the test against the new ball in the morning of an overcast week, against Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who have made such a good habit over the years of winning ICC trophies that nobody will want to bet against them. With the form Pat Cummins is showing as the first change bowler, it won’t get any easier — and it’s difficult to find confidence when these bowlers are capable of beating both edges regularly, with at least one or two deliveries every over threatening to take a wicket.
It’s been a batter’s nightmare, but it will be about application and steel — something that South Africa showed with their backs to the wall with ball in hand through the second half of day two. This match is set up exactly how neutrals will have wanted it to be: balancing on a knife’s edge, capable of going either way, and dead-set for a result. It has been a match that has showcased the talents of the bowlers at hand, and if South Africa want to get their hands on a first top-tier ICC trophy, they will have to be the team that bats the best in this match.
It all boils down to this. A fantastic start to the Test summer, and in a title match, a fantastic display of two remarkable teams locking horns. Who will outlast the other?
In the long and stories history of the Lord's Cricket Ground, only thrice has 219+ been chased down. Most recently was in 2022, when a freshly-minted Bazball team ran down 279 against the Kiwis. It's still a daunting task given the quality of Aussie bowling, but the Proteas will know it's still within their hands, especially as the pitch begins to flatten out a touch on day three, but before it begins to wear down later in the Test. Can they take advantage of beneficial conditions?
Cummins had dismissed Mulder and Bavuma already, but it was his ferocious post-lunch spell that will long be remembered in Test history. In a matter of minutes, Cummins tore through the South African lower-middle order, dismissing Verreynne and Jansen in the same over, removing Bedingham soon after, and putting a bow on proceedings by bumping out Rabada.
Cummins became the player with the best figures at Lord's as captain, while also reaching 300 career Test wickets, the eighth Aussie to do so after a remarkable afternoon.
The morning session was yet another one that South Africa took control of, with their overnight pair ensuring that the deficit came down into the 90s. However, Bavuma's dismissal meant the Australia had nearly worked its way through to the tail. While Bedingham batted well, he couldn't hold off the one-man storm that was to come…
Alex Carey continued his streak of important lower order knocks in WTC finals and in England, scoring 43(50) to push the lead beyond 200 for his team.
Kagiso Rabada got things going after a deflating post-lunch batting performance, as he removed Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green in the same over for a pair of early breakthroughs. After Marco Jansen dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, it was the Lungi Ngidi show in the third session: in a space of just a few brief overs, he trapped Steven Smith and Beau Webster, before castling Pat Cummins. Wiaan Mulder also swung an absolute beauty right through Travis Head, meaning all four of South Africa's seamers contributed to a terrific showing at Lord's on day two.
At the end of day two, Australia found themselves pushing the lead beyond 200, something they would have taken at 73-7 in the third innings. However, they weren't able to bat South Africa out of the game, something they would have expected to do after a 74-run first innings lead. A stellar bowling performance means South Africa stay alive, and it likely won't be too daunting a target if they can efficiently wrap up the tail.
The story of this match has thus far been two phenomenal sets of bowlers making the absolute most of a spicy pitch with something in it, with the overcast conditions and the famous Lord's slope providing ideal an ideal fast bowling climate. While the ability to hit lines and lengths has been key, they have also been helped out by some complacent and passive batting by both sides, allowing the opposition to really clamber into them with their relentless pace.
14 wickets each on the first two days, only 12 left to play with for the remainder of this match.
It all boils down to this. 28 wickets split evenly across the first two days mean we are headed to a rapid conclusion to this WTC Final, and it will come down to a simple head-to-head: Australia's red-hot bowling against South Africa's talented batting. Today will be a dramatic, climactic display of cricket, and here are all the updates throughout the day as this match reaches a crescendo.