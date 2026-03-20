Ajit Agarkar hasn't sought extension from BCCI as chief selector, future to be decided once contract expires: Report

Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of selectors, whose tenure is set to end in September 2026, hasn't sought an extension until the 2027 ODI World Cup. According to a PTI report, the former Indian pacer's future as the chief selector will be decided only once his contract ends later this year. Agarkar had taken over as the chairman of the senior men's selection committee in 2023, and his contract was extended by one year in 2025 following the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy wins. Ajit Agarkar hasn't sought a contract extension (PTI)

After the T20 World Cup 2026 win earlier this month, there was chatter doing the rounds that Agarkar himself approached the BCCI, asking for an extension till the ODI World Cup next year. However, a senior board official categorically denied these rumours, saying no such talk has taken place and that the conversation on this matter will only begin once Agarkar's tenure comes to an end in September 2026.

The BCCI official explained there's no reason for Agarkar to ask for an extension himself as a senior selector can continue upto four years as per the constitution.

"The selection panel is a sub-committee of the BCCI and the selectors' contract runs till September this year," a senior BCCI official privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Also Read: Agarkar refused to become Gambhir’s Yes-Man, took bold Surya, Gill, Kishan calls to shape India’s World Cup win: Report "Ajit's contract ends in September and after that BCCI secretary and Ajit will have to decide whether he would continue till next year's ODI World Cup. A senior selector can continue up to four years as per the constitution, and he doesn't need to seek an extension," he added.

Agarkar has been credited with taking some hard calls and ensuring a smooth transition in Test cricket following the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Under Agarkar, India has won three ICC white-ball trophies; however, in Tests, results have left much to be desired, with India losing two home series against New Zealand and South Africa.

Gambhir credits Agarkar After India's T20 World Cup win earlier this month, head coach Gautam Gambhir credited Agarkar, saying his hard work ensured the team came out on the right side of the result. “Ajit Agarkar takes a lot of flak, but the honesty with which he has worked has been incredible,” Gambhir told reporters in the post-match press conference.

The selection committee, led by Agarkar, also took the hard call of dropping Shubman Gill from the World Cup squad, owing to his below-par performance in the previous few series and also brought back Ishan Kishan into the mix from oblivion.