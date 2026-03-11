Agarkar refused to become Gambhir’s Yes-Man, took bold Surya, Gill, Kishan calls to shape India’s World Cup win: Report

India’s T20 World Cup triumph has inevitably cast fresh light on some of the toughest selection decisions made by chief selector Ajit Agarkar. As reported by The Indian Express, the calls that once triggered debate around the squad now sit beside a title-winning campaign, giving them a different kind of weight. Gautam Gambhir and BCCI Senior Men's Selection Committee Chairman Ajit Agarkar during a training session. (PTI)

Among the biggest talking points was Shubman Gill’s omission. Leaving out a player of Gill’s profile was never going to pass quietly, particularly in a country where every major selection call is examined from every angle. Agarkar, though, was clear in defending the decision and framed it as a consequence of India’s depth rather than any loss of faith in Gill’s ability.

“Your opinion could differ from mine. We still think he’s a quality player. Someone has to miss out, it’s him — it’s not because he’s not a good player. Fortunately in Indian cricket we have options.”

That line captured the reality of India’s white-ball selection better than any elaborate explanation could. The challenge was not finding quality cricketers. It was deciding which good player had to miss out in order to shape a squad that made more sense as a whole.

The report also revisited the decision to back Suryakumar Yadav as captain at a time when Hardik Pandya was widely seen as the obvious successor. It was a call that carried risk, and one that invited scrutiny because captaincy changes in Indian cricket are never judged in isolation. Agarkar’s reasoning, however, was direct and practical.

“One of the main issues discussed was that you want a captain who’s likely to play all the games. We think he is a deserving candidate.”

In hindsight, that decision now looks even more significant. Suryakumar did not just lead India through a major event. He ended up lifting the trophy.

Ishan Kishan’s return was another choice that required conviction. There had been enough noise around his absence and enough questions around where he stood in the pecking order, but Agarkar kept the focus on role and form.

“He bats at the top in white-ball cricket. He has been in good form. He has played before for India.”

He then addressed the issue more bluntly: “He wasn’t in the Indian team because there were Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel ahead of him — two pretty good players. Nothing to do with anything else.”

The broader point here is not that every bold call automatically becomes brilliant once a team wins. It is that selection calls are judged most brutally before results arrive and most clearly after they do. This title has changed the tone around Agarkar’s decisions, as the outcome now sits in plain view for everyone.

The strongest validation came after the final, when Gautam Gambhir said, “I think I should dedicate this trophy to Ajit Agarkar, because he does take a lot of flak and I’m thankful for the amount of honesty he’s worked with.”

That was the natural landing point of the story. The hard calls came earlier. The noise came with them. The trophy came later. And suddenly, the unpopular decisions no longer looked quite so unpopular.