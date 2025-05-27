Akash Ambani and Preity Zinta share contrasting emotions after Josh Inglis given out on DRS, owners meet post match

Punjab Kings needed only 15 runs when Mumbai Indians used a review to get the wicket of Josh Inglis. The Australia wicketkeeper-batter was the star of PBKS' run chase but just when he was all set to take them home, a Mitchell Santner delivery stopped him, bringing an end to his blistering innings. The wicket also drew contrasting reactions from the PBKS and MI owners, Preity Zinta and Akash Ambani. Punjab Kings co-owner and Bollywood actress Preity Zinta with Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani(REUTERS)

In the third ball of the 18th over, Santner bowled one flat, angling it in to the right-handed Inglis, who tried to paddle the ball fine but ended up missing it. The on-field umpire gave it not out but after a brief discussion, Santner and MI captain Hardik Pandya decided to send it upstairs.

The replays showed three reds, confirming that MI was right to take the DRS. As the replays were shown on the big screen, with the third umpire advising the on-field umpire to reverse his decision and give the marching orders to Inglis, the cameras simultaneously moved towards Priety Zinta and Akash Ambani.

Zinta, sitting in the stands, was asking whether the umpire was right in declaring Inglis out, while Akash Ambani, near the MI dugout, was ecstatic. He had a big smile on his face even though PBKS were inches away from victory.

Inglis' wicket did not even pinch PBKS as they reached home in 18.3 overs with 7 wickets in hand to ensure a spot in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 that is reserved for the top two teams in the league table. Josh Inglis (73) and Priyansh Arya (62) smashed the Mumbai bowling and cruised Punjab to 187-3 in reply to Mumbai’s below-par 184-7.

After the match, Zinta was seen having a lengthy discussion with Akash Ambani and Rohit Sharma.

Punjab Kings' co-owner Preity Zinta with Akash Ambani, son of Mumbai Indians' owner Nita Ambani, and Mumbai Indians' player Rohit Sharma after Punjab won the Indian Premier League (IPL)(PTI)

Punjab will play qualifier 1 on Thursday, with the winner going directly to the June 3 final.

Mumbai will play Eliminator 1 on Friday against Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans are second in the table but could be overtaken by Bengaluru if it beats the already-eliminated Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.