Akash Deep expounds on Gautam Gambhir's 'passionate' side as head coach after England series: ‘He believes in me more…’

Team India pacer Akash Deep heaped praise on head coach Gautam Gambhir for showing faith in him on the England tour. Akash turned up on crucial occasions against England with both bat and ball. The right-arm pacer played big roles in India's victories at Edgbaston and the Oval. India's Akash Deep with head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session.(PTI)

Akash Deep’s defining spell came at Edgbaston, where he dismantled England’s batting with figures of 4/88 in the first innings and bettered it with a maiden five-for, taking 6/99 in the second. His10/187 sealed a resounding 336-run victory for India and also marked their maiden Test win at the historic venue.

In the fifth Test, he was sent as a nightwatchman late on Day 3, Akash rose to the challenge with a gritty 66 from 94 deliveries. His composed knock, stitched together in a century stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, was the second-highest score of the match and proved vital in shoring up India’s innings during a high-pressure situation.

Akash credited coach Gambhir for instilling confidence in him by showing faith in his skills.

"You aren't aware of your capabilities. See, I was telling you, you can do it. You have to play with this dedication always," Akash told PTI, quoting Gambhir's words.

"Gautam bhai is a very passionate coach. He always motivates us. He believes in me more than I believe in myself, in both my batting and my bowling," he added.

“On-field impact injuries can't be avoided”

Akash Deep, who has featured in 10 Test matches so far, has picked up 28 wickets in his budding international career. In a short period of time, he has already produced a few match-defining spells and shown the temperament to perform under pressure at the highest level.

When asked about concerns about his fitness after he missed games in both the Australia and England tours due to niggles, Akash Deep said he is doing his best to be in good shape.

"The on-field impact injuries can't be avoided. If you have to dive to save a boundary, you have to do it. You can't think that I will hurt my shoulder and all. Yes, if it is fitness and training related injuries, the aim is to minimise them as much as possible," he said.