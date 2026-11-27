Even before he was handed back the somewhat softened Kookaburra red in the 34th over, Akash Deep was already India’s best bowler on view. But he didn’t have wickets to show after his six-over burst in the morning. The scoreboard wouldn’t care how well he had bowled or account for the dropped chance at slips.

Akash Deep picked up two wickets on the opening day of the Christchurch Test. (AFP) more less

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New Zealand had notched up their 100 for the loss of Devon Conway. After a tiring end to the last Test, India were staring at the possibility of another long day in the field. Akash Deep was working up a long spell.

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Throughout his second spell, the 29-year-old pacer was consistently challenging the left-handed batting pair of Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls.

Now, India hasn’t had a left-arm seamer for quite some time. But they have been able to create this angle of difference against lefties with their right-arm pacers coming in from around the wicket. Mohammed Siraj did that a lot, but he wasn’t playing. Mohammed Shami, now retired, was effective too.

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{{^usCountry}} New Zealand’s top four were all left-handers. Being a fellow Bengal pacer, Akash Deep would have had conversations with Shami on this line of attack. He would have learnt quite a lot just from observing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} New Zealand’s top four were all left-handers. Being a fellow Bengal pacer, Akash Deep would have had conversations with Shami on this line of attack. He would have learnt quite a lot just from observing. {{/usCountry}}

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Akash Deep also has this unique ability to run in from the same line as the umpire, thus giving a late sighter to the batter. In his delivery stride from around the wicket, Akash then goes wide, and on occasions when he’s able to get the ball to hold after pitching, the batter better be a good geometry student. Or be in such good form, that he’s seeing the ball release early from the hand. Latham had survived Jasprit Bumrah in the morning, but he had no answers to one that straightened from Akash Deep.

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Soon enough, Akash began to work at Rachin Ravindra’s technique. Knowing Rachin was short of runs and had been dismissed, slashing; he would float one wide to drive, then get one to come in with the angle.

The next ball would then be another angled delivery of geometric precision; coming from wide of the crease, only to leave the left-hander. A touch shorter, but Rachin wasn’t seeing the ball well enough and Akash Deep was landing them just in the right areas.

“My focus was on making the batter play as many deliveries as possible,” Akash told reporters after the day’s play. “I bowled five or six overs in my first spell and tried to get the batter playing at 80-90 percent of the deliveries. For a fast bowler, it's not easy because sometimes in trying to hit the stumps, your line can drift a little."

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Akash Deep is usually reliable. His showings in the Birmingham Test last year were ample proof. So impressed was the team management with his 10-wicket haul that he was recalled to the squad for the New Zealand tour, the moment he proved his match fitness after a long hiatus due to the lower-back stress fracture.

Akash Deep’s second spell figures read 7-4-7-2. New Zealand’s score at tea read 131/4 after being 77/1 at lunch. If India had managed to restore parity, it was squarely down to Akash Deep’s relentlessness and angle of precision.

Akash Deep does not possess the braced front leg in delivery stride as Bumrah or Gurnoor Brar. His knee is bent at release, which biomechanical experts say can lead to a lower release point and a drop in speed.

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But he makes it up with such malleable wrists that the ball obeys his command. Bowling discipline comes naturally to the Bihar migrant, who made Bengal his adopted home and now thrives in India whites.

And he isn’t the complaining sort. About lost chances in the first session, Akash Deep pinned it down to moisture on the ball leading to the ball not carrying. On the missing extra slip, he pointed to the strategy of keeping a balance between attack and defence.

On Saturday, the key would be for India to make the second new ball count and Akash Deep will be down to business, happy to play the unsung hero.