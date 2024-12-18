Dubai [UAE], : West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has climbed to the top spot in the latest ICC Men's T20I Rankings following an exceptional performance against Bangladesh in the ongoing T20I series. Akeal Hosein rises to first in latest ICC Men's T20I Rankings

Hosein reached the pinnacle of the T20I bowlers' rankings thanks to his two-wicket haul in the opening match of the series against Bangladesh. His impressive spell of 2/13 propelled him three places up to claim the No. 1 position.

Hosein's rise saw England spinner Adil Rashid drop to second place, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga move to third, and Australia's Adam Zampa fall to fourth. Meanwhile, significant changes were also observed in the latest Test batter rankings.

England veteran Joe Root reclaimed his position as the No. 1 ranked Test batter after scoring 32 and 54 in the third Test against New Zealand in Hamilton. His teammate Harry Brook dropped to second after failing in both innings of the same match, following a brief one-week stint at the top.

The standout performer was New Zealand star and former No. 1 Test batter Kane Williamson, who moved to within 28 rating points of Root after registering his 33rd Test century during a commanding victory for the Black Caps at Basin Reserve. Williamson's brilliant 156 in the second innings in Hamilton boosted his rating to 867 points, narrowing the gap with Root and Brook in the fiercely contested race for the top spot.

New Zealand had further reasons to celebrate, with skipper Tom Latham climbing six places to share the 31st position, and opener Will Young jumping 13 spots to rank 36th on the Test batters' list. Pacer Matt Henry also achieved a career-high ranking for Test bowlers, moving up two places to seventh after claiming six wickets against England.

For England, Gus Atkinson delivered a strong series in New Zealand, improving three spots to rank 14th among Test bowlers and advancing five places to secure eighth in the all-rounders' rankings.

