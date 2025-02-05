Gqeberha [South Africa], : MI Cape Town secured their first-ever appearance in the SA20 final, securing a 39-run win over Paarl Royals in the Qualifier One at St George's Park, thanks to standout performances from Rassie Van Der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brewis at the top and Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan. All-round MI Cape Town reach SA20 finals, defeat Paarl Royals by 39 runs

Robin Peterson's team were superior in all facets from the moment the Royals skipper David Miller put them to the field first.

The opening batters Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen laid the platform for the imposing 199/4 with an impressive 87-run opening stand in just 9.2 overs.

The Royals staged a mini fight back by picking up three wickets for the addition of just six runs to leave MI Cape Town at 91/3.

The momentum, however, swung back in favour of the table-toppers with George Linde smashing three sixes in his 14-ball 26.

With the Royals losing their discipline with a couple of waist-high full tosses that saw Dayyaan Galiem being forced out of the attack, it allowed Dewald Brevis and Delano Potgieter to add 74 runs in the last five overs.

Royals positively began their run-chase with Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Mitchell Owen taking 21 runs off Trent Boult's opening over.

Pretorius's cameo was quickly brought to an end by Kagiso Rabada though.

The Royals were unable to build up any momentum from thereon with only captain Miller offering up any resistance with a 26-ball 45, consisting of four boundaries and a six. Also, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik scored 31 in 28 balls, with five fours.

There were further celebrations for MI Cape Town when skipper Rashid Khan became the leading wicket-taker in T20 when he went past West Indian legend Dwayne Bravo when he clean-bowled Royals all-rounder Dunith Wellalage.

Potgieter earned the 'Player of the Match' award.

MI Cape Town now advance straight to the Saturday's final at the Wanderers, while the Royals will have another opportunity in Thursday's Qualifier 2 at Centurion.

