Ambati Rayudu posts cryptic tweet after ICC World Cup 2019 snub

Ambati Rayudu was a surprise exclusion from the Indian cricket team as the squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 was announced on Monday. The Chennai Super Kings batsman was left out and in his place, all-rounder Vijay Shankar was preferred as the one who will be batting at the No. 4 position for the national side.

Speaking on the inclusion of Shankar ahead of Rayudu, chief selector MSK Prasad said that Rayudu got an extended rope, but they went ahead with Shankar as he can be a three-dimensional player in the World Cup.

“After the Champions Trophy we have tried quite a few middle-order batsmen, which also included Karthik, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey. We did give a few more chances to Rayudu but Vijay Shankar gives three dimensions. He can bat, if the conditions are overcast he can bowl, plus he is a fielder. We are looking at Vijay Shankar as a No. 4. Now we have plenty of options for that slot,” MSK Prasad said after the squad was announced.

Rayudu took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted a cryptic message after missing out on the selection. “Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup 😉😋..,” the Chennai Super Kings cricketer wrote on Twitter.

Here is India’s squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MSD (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Shami

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 19:41 IST