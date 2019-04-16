ICC World Cup squad: Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan to be India’s net bowlers in World Cup

The Indian squad for the World Cup has only three genuine pacers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, and there is a concern that the side could be slightly thin in this department. Keeping this in mind, the BCCI has decided to send Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini as the net bowlers who will be helping the Indian cricket team during the World Cup in the UK, the BCCI announced on Monday.

“The players will assist the Indian team in its World Cup preparation,” said the BCCI in a statement hours after announcing the 15-member squad for the mega event beginning May 30.

All four bowlers are currently playing for different teams in the IPL. Saini has impressed while playing for the RCB and so has Deepak Chahar, who has taken 10 wickets in the competition so far.

Khaleel was viewed as a left-arm option by the management, but could not nail down his spot in the Indian squad. However, he along with Avesh Khan, can generate good pace and this could be helpful for the Indian batsmen as they try to adjust to the pace and surfaces in England. However, they both have not had much to do in the IPL, having played just one game each for Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

