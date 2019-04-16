Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 16, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

ICC World Cup squad: Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan to be India’s net bowlers in World Cup

ICC World Cup squad: “The players will assist the Indian team in its World Cup preparation,” said the BCCI in a statement hours after announcing the 15-member squad for the mega event beginning May 30.

cricket Updated: Apr 16, 2019 10:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICC World Cup squad,Khaleel Ahmed,Navdeep Saini
Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, Shami are the three genuine pacers in the World Cup squad(Getty Images)

The Indian squad for the World Cup has only three genuine pacers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, and there is a concern that the side could be slightly thin in this department. Keeping this in mind, the BCCI has decided to send Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini as the net bowlers who will be helping the Indian cricket team during the World Cup in the UK, the BCCI announced on Monday.

“The players will assist the Indian team in its World Cup preparation,” said the BCCI in a statement hours after announcing the 15-member squad for the mega event beginning May 30.

ALSO READ: Terrace nets to India’s World Cup squad- Vijay Shankar chases a dream

All four bowlers are currently playing for different teams in the IPL. Saini has impressed while playing for the RCB and so has Deepak Chahar, who has taken 10 wickets in the competition so far.

Khaleel was viewed as a left-arm option by the management, but could not nail down his spot in the Indian squad. However, he along with Avesh Khan, can generate good pace and this could be helpful for the Indian batsmen as they try to adjust to the pace and surfaces in England. However, they both have not had much to do in the IPL, having played just one game each for Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 10:08 IST

tags

more from cricket
trending topics