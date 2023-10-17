Andhra vs Punjab Live Score: Match 24 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 11:00 AM

Andhra vs Punjab Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 24 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 17 Oct 2023 at 11:00 AM

Venue : JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi



Andhra squad -

Ashwin Hebbar, Dheeraj Kumar, Hanuma Vihari, Karan Shinde, Shaik Rasheed, Hemanth Reddy, Manish Golamaru, Pinninti Tapaswi, Yara Sandeep, KS Bharat, Ricky Bhui, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Harishankar Reddy, Kavuri Saiteja, Lalith Mohan, Prithvi Raj

Punjab squad -

Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Abhishek Sharma, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Gaurav Chaudhary, Harpreet Brar, Jassinder Singh, Mayank Markande, Prerit Dutta, Siddarth Kaul

