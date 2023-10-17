Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / Andhra vs Punjab Live Score: Match 24 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 11:00 AM
Live

Andhra vs Punjab Live Score: Match 24 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 11:00 AM

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 17, 2023 10:03 AM IST

Andhra vs Punjab Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 24 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 11:00 AM

Venue : JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Andhra squad -
Ashwin Hebbar, Dheeraj Kumar, Hanuma Vihari, Karan Shinde, Shaik Rasheed, Hemanth Reddy, Manish Golamaru, Pinninti Tapaswi, Yara Sandeep, KS Bharat, Ricky Bhui, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Harishankar Reddy, Kavuri Saiteja, Lalith Mohan, Prithvi Raj
Punjab squad -
Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Abhishek Sharma, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Gaurav Chaudhary, Harpreet Brar, Jassinder Singh, Mayank Markande, Prerit Dutta, Siddarth Kaul

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 17 Oct 2023 10:03 AM
    Andhra vs Punjab Match Details
    Match 24 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Andhra and Punjab to be held at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi at 11:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
Andhra Punjab Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023
