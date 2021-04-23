Andre Russell reveals why he sat on staircase for long, reacts on Sam Curran's ball that bowled him

Andre Russell sat on the staircase leading to the dressing room of Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for a long time after he was bowled around his legs by Sam Curran in IPL 2021 KKR vs CSK match. The picture went viral on social media after KKR lost the match by 18 runs despite a valiant comeback. Reacting for the first time to express his feelings about that match, Russell said he did not have the courage to go to the changing room and face his KKR teammates.

Chasing 221 for victory, KKR were 31 for 5 when Russell and Dinesh Karthik had started to lead the fightback. Russell hit 6 sixes and smashed a 21-ball fifty to give KKR hope. But he was out against the run of play in the 12th over when he shouldered arms to a Curran delivery and lost his leg stump.

Also Read | Did MS Dhoni tell Sam Curran to bowl Andre Russell around his legs? CSK captain gives remarkable reply

“Well, I was very emotional and I didn’t know how to go to the changing room and face all my teammates after leaving a ball and getting out bowled like that,” Russell told KKR.in.

“You know, the job is not complete, and I wanted to take the team over the line. So I think the emotions got the best of me but staying strong,” he added.

KKR continued to fight after Russell’s dismissal through Karthik and Pat Cummins but in the end, they were bowled out for 202 in 19.1 overs.

Also Read | 'Starts like a million-dollar baby but goes down rapidly': Gambhir on Ind batter

Russell said he believes there is always a chance for his side as long as he is batting in the middle, no matter how big the asking rate is.

“Once I’m there, you know everything is possible. Yeah, I’ve done it before a lot of times. So fans can know that listen, no doubt even when it’s 100 runs in 20 balls, there’s always a possibility of 20 sixes; who knows?” Russell said.

In a post-match interview, KKR captain Eoin Morgan said, “I tend to stay away from Andre Russell after he gets out.” Reacting on the comment, Russell said: “Well, when you get out, and you know the job is not done, you tend to be angry and the HULK can come out. Last night was different. I was very emotional and disappointed. I wanted to take it home so badly. I was heartbroken.”