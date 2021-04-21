IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs CSK: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings take on Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders
- KKR vs CSK match Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 15 Live Updates: Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, takes on Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
IPL Live Score, KKR vs CSK: Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, takes on Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders. While two-time champions KKR head into this contest on the back of two consecutive losses, CSK are currently on a two-game unbeaten streak.
Follow KKR vs CSK live score here
Follow all the updates here:
-
APR 21, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Player's Perspective: Spin threat for Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis is one run away from completing 6000 T20 runs. However, he faced a big threat in KKR, a side against which he hasn't had the most success. du Plessis has scored 203 runs against KKR at an average of 25.37 which is third worst among all the active teams.
-
APR 21, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Morgan vs Dhoni: A battle of captaincy acumen
On the other hand, MS Dhoni's captaincy was lauded during CSK's game against RR. His batting may be on the wane but the two-time World Cup winner proved that his mind is as sharp as ever. Dhoni is a tactical genius, while Morgan is a bold captain. More than a battle between two good IPL sides, Wednesday evening will mark a contest of two damn good skippers and it will be interesting to see whose captaincy acumen pips the other.
-
APR 21, 2021 05:06 PM IST
How will Captain Morgan respond?
KKR captain Eoin Morgan's decision to take Varun Chakravarthy off bowling after he had picked two wickets in one over received a lot of flak from former cricketers, with Gautam Gambhir calling the England skipper's captaincy 'weird' and 'ridiculous'. However, when it comes to Morgan, it should not be forgotten that he after all, is indeed, a World Cup winner.
-
APR 21, 2021 05:01 PM IST
IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR: The last time KKR vs CSK happened
Varun Chakravarthy had a field day, even though CSK won the match by six wickets. The spinner took 2/20 including the wicket of MS Dhoni and yet ended up on the losing side. However, it was this performance that put him in the limelight and he was selected for the Australia T20Is. Fitness have have prevented him from playing an an international game for India, but it's never too late with another IPL season already gaining steam.
-
APR 21, 2021 04:54 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2021
Hello and a very warm welcome to Match 15 of the IPL 2021, which features three-time champions Chennai Super Kings taking on the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders. Finalists of the 2012 IPL, KKR and Chennai enter the contest on the back of contrasting results. While RCB regrouped from their loss against Delhi Capitals with wins against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, the Knight Riders are coming off consecutive defeats to Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. With IPL 2021 still in its early days, KKR have every chance to come back strong and turn the tables on CSK. Who will triumph in Game 2 of today's double-header? Let's build up to it.
Get our daily newsletter
Will carry forward confidence gained playing Tests in IPL, says Washington
KKR vs CSK, Live Score: MS Dhoni's CSK take on Eoin Morgan-led KKR
- KKR vs CSK match Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 15 Live Updates: Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, takes on Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
'Wanted to win the game,' Jadeja expresses regret for 2019 World Cup semis loss
Jadhav makes SRH ' debut; PBKS also hand debuts to Henriques, Fabian
T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli firm at fifth spot, Babar Azam moves to 2nd position
PBKS vs SRH, Live Score: PBKS all-out for 121 inside 20 overs
- PBKS vs SRH match Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 14 Live Updates: KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings take on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bat first. Henriques, Allen, Williamson to feature for the first time this season. PBKS were all-out for 120 inside 20 overs. For SRH, Khaleel Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma picked three and two wickets, respectively.
KKR Predicted XI vs CSK: Kuldeep might play 1st match of IPL 2021
- IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK: Before facing the three-time champions on a batting paradise, KKR will look to make a few changes to the side. Here is our KKR Predicted XI against CSK in Indian Premier League.
'My captaincy is going great': DC skipper Rishabh Pant on the Ponting effect
- After three wins in the first four matches, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are currently second in the points table.
CSK predicted XI vs KKR: A change in top-order can resolve CSK's batting issues
- IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR: CSK may have won two games on the trot but they are lacking in good starts. After playing an unchanged XI in the last couple of games, the team management may go for a change in the top of the order when they lock horns with KKR.
'That was the game-changing moment': Chopra lauds DC's Mishra's spell against MI
- Leg-spinner Amit Mishra returned with figures of 4 for 24 in his four overs to help DC restrict MI to just 137/9 in 20 overs
KKR vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
- KKR vs CSK Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 15 Online: Here's how you can watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League match No. 15 today on Hotstar.
Ex-cricketers react after third umpire rules against Pandya & Dhawan survives
- IPL 2021: Former cricketers Brett Lee and Aakash Chopra reacted to the third umpire's decision of ruling Shikhar Dhawan not out as he thought the ball touch the ground before Hardik Pandya could pick it up in the DC vs MI match.
Dhoni's parents admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19: Report
- MS Dhoni's parents have been admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a tweet from news agency ANI. Their oxygen levels and pulse are stable.
English cricket's national selector removed in shake-up
Amit Mishra adds to leg-spinners' spell in IPL 2021
- On Tuesday, veteran Amit Mishra turned the clock back with a spectacular show against Mumbai Indians. Then, in the second half of the game at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chahar, gave a masterful display despite bowling with a slippery ball due to excessive dew.