IPL 2021 KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Score.
IPL 2021 KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Score. (KKR/Twitter)
Live

IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs CSK: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings take on Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders

  KKR vs CSK match Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 15 Live Updates: Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, takes on Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 21, 2021 05:15 PM IST

IPL Live Score, KKR vs CSK: Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, takes on Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders. While two-time champions KKR head into this contest on the back of two consecutive losses, CSK are currently on a two-game unbeaten streak.


Follow KKR vs CSK live score here

Follow all the updates here:

  APR 21, 2021 05:15 PM IST

    Player's Perspective: Spin threat for Faf du Plessis

    Faf du Plessis is one run away from completing 6000 T20 runs. However, he faced a big threat in KKR, a side against which he hasn't had the most success. du Plessis has scored 203 runs against KKR at an average of 25.37 which is third worst among all the active teams.

  APR 21, 2021 05:10 PM IST

    Morgan vs Dhoni: A battle of captaincy acumen

    On the other hand, MS Dhoni's captaincy was lauded during CSK's game against RR. His batting may be on the wane but the two-time World Cup winner proved that his mind is as sharp as ever. Dhoni is a tactical genius, while Morgan is a bold captain. More than a battle between two good IPL sides, Wednesday evening will mark a contest of two damn good skippers and it will be interesting to see whose captaincy acumen pips the other.

  APR 21, 2021 05:06 PM IST

    How will Captain Morgan respond?

    KKR captain Eoin Morgan's decision to take Varun Chakravarthy off bowling after he had picked two wickets in one over received a lot of flak from former cricketers, with Gautam Gambhir calling the England skipper's captaincy 'weird' and 'ridiculous'. However, when it comes to Morgan, it should not be forgotten that he after all, is indeed, a World Cup winner.

  APR 21, 2021 05:01 PM IST

    IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR: The last time KKR vs CSK happened

    Varun Chakravarthy had a field day, even though CSK won the match by six wickets. The spinner took 2/20 including the wicket of MS Dhoni and yet ended up on the losing side. However, it was this performance that put him in the limelight and he was selected for the Australia T20Is. Fitness have have prevented him from playing an an international game for India, but it's never too late with another IPL season already gaining steam.

  APR 21, 2021 04:54 PM IST

    KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2021

    Hello and a very warm welcome to Match 15 of the IPL 2021, which features three-time champions Chennai Super Kings taking on the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders. Finalists of the 2012 IPL, KKR and Chennai enter the contest on the back of contrasting results. While RCB regrouped from their loss against Delhi Capitals with wins against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, the Knight Riders are coming off consecutive defeats to Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. With IPL 2021 still in its early days, KKR have every chance to come back strong and turn the tables on CSK. Who will triumph in Game 2 of today's double-header? Let's build up to it.

