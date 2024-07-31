Anshuman Gaekwad, former India cricketer and coach, passes away at 71 after prolonged battle with cancer

Former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad has passed away aged 71, following a prolonged battle with cancer. Gaekwad, who also coached India, represented the side in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs from 1975 to 1987. He scored 1985 runs in Tests; his highest score in the format was 201, which came against Pakistan in a marathon 11-hour innings. Anshuman Gaekwad(PTI)

BCCI's secretary Jay Shah took to his official X account to express his condolences to Gaekwad's family and friends. “My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Aunshuman Gaekwad. Heartbreaking for the entire cricket fraternity. May his soul rest in peace,” Shah wrote.

In a heartfelt gesture, the BCCI secretary had earlier pledged INR 1 crore to support the former Indian cricketer, personally reaching out to his family to offer assistance during this challenging time.

The BCCI, in a press statement, assured comprehensive support for Gaekwad's family, expressing optimism and confidence in his recovery.

The 71-year-old's critical condition was brought to light by former cricketer Sandeep Patil, who revealed that Gaekwad has been battling his illness for over a year and receiving treatment in London.

Gaekwad confided in Patil about his financial difficulties, prompting former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar to contact BCCI Treasurer Ashish Selar, who promised to address the financial aid request.

Additionally, 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev spearheaded efforts to gather monetary support for Gaekwad. Dev, along with cricket legends like Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Madan Lal, Ravi Shastri, and Kirti Azad, worked diligently to raise funds for their ailing colleague.

Gaekwad was the head coach of the Indian men's team in two separate stints; from 1997 to 1999 and then in 2000. During his tenure, India finished as runners-up in the 2000 Champions Trophy, too. Gaekwad also had a brief stint with the Kenyan team. He was also the member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to the BCCI, from which he resigned in 2019.

In recent years, he had served as the president of the Indian Cricketeres' Association.