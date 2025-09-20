Arshdeep Singh does what no other Indian could even think of in T20Is, beats everyone to become first to 100 wickets

Arshdeep Singh has etched his name in the history books with the wicket ofVinayak Shukla in the India vs Oman match of the Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi. The left-arm pacer has become the first-ever bowler to pick up 100 wickets for India in T20Is. He has achieved the feat in just 64 matches at an average of 18.30, while conceding runs at the rate of 8.30. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image released on Sept. 19, 2025, India's Arshdeep Singh bowls a delivery during the Asia Cup 2025 cricket match between India and Oman, in Dubai. (Creimas/Asian Cricket Council via PTI Photo)(PTI09_19_2025_000452B)(Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)

The pacer reached the landmark in the last over of the Oman innings. This was after India batted first in the game and posted 188/8 in their 20 overs. In the chase Oman gave a tough fight to the Indian team and took the game till the last over of the match.

Arshdeep came to bowl the last over with Oman needing 34 runs from the over. However, the left arm pacer picked up a wicket off the first delivery and finished off the game as a competition. Oman ultimately finished with 167/4 in their 20 overs losing the match by 21 runs.

The race to be the first ever

Rank Player Wickets Matches 1 Arshdeep Singh 100 64 2 YS Chahal 96 80 3 HH Pandya 95 117 4 JJ Bumrah 92 72 5 B Kumar 90 87

Arshdeep was racing two other bowlers to the milestone, who are a part of the ongoing Asia Cup. Hardik Pandya currently stands at 95 wickets in 117 matches, followed by Jasprit Bumrah with 92 wickets from 72 matches. The other two bowlers in the top five list for India are not active in the format, Yuzvendra Chahal (96) and Bhuvneswar Kumar (90). Notably, Chahal is in second spot on this list.

The Afghan superstar, Rashid Khan, leads the chart for the most wickets in the T20Is. He has 173 wickets under his belt. Barring Rashid, 23 other bowlers have achieved the feat in T20Is. So, Arshdeep becomes the 25th bowler to pick up 100 wickets in T20Is in the world. When it comes to the full nations, he is the 17th bowler to get to the milestone.

India’s rotation policy allows Arshdeep achieve the feat

Interestingly, there was much talk about this milestone among the cricket fans recently. The whole point of the discussion was the fact that Arshdeep might get stranded on 99 wickets for a while, as either Bumrah or Hardik gets there first.

This could well have been the case because Arshdeep Singh was not getting a chance in the playing XI in the tournament. He did not take the field in the first two matches against the UAE and Pakistan. However, having already made it to the Super Four, India decided to test their bench strength. As a result, they rested their prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. This created an opportunity for Arshdeep to feature in the match and get his milestone under his belt, and the pacer complied with glee.