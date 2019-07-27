Ashes 2019 Full Schedule: Date and time of all Test matches between England and Australia

England will look to capitalise on their momentum from the maiden World Cup victory when they host Australia for the historic Ashes Test series. Australia hold the Ashes but have not won a Test series away to England for 18 years. With the series taking place in the same season as a World Cup for the first time since 1975, next week’s first Test will be Australia’s opening first-class match of their tour. Cameron Bancroft was included in Australia’s 17-man squad for the five-Test Ashes series against England alongside Steve Smith and David Warner. All three batsmen served lengthy bans for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year. For England, uncapped fast bowler Jofra Archer has been included in the 14-man squad for the Ashes opener against Australia, with all-rounder Ben Stokes re-appointed as vice-captain.

Here’s the Ashes 2019 Full Schedule:

First Test - August 1-5 (Edgbaston)

Second Test - August 14-18 (Lord’s)

Third Test - August 22-26 (Headlingley)

Fourth Test - September 4-8 (Old Trafford)

Fifth Test - September 12-16 (The Oval)

England Squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Australia Squad: Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 18:03 IST