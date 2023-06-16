Home / Cricket / Ashes 2023, England vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Score Live: WTC winners AUS face Bazball test in Edgbaston opener
Ashes 2023, England vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Score Live

Jun 16, 2023
Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Score Live: Newly-crowned WTC winners Australia face Bazball test as England hosts Pat Cummins-led side in Ashes opener in Birmingham.

Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Score Live: It might just bee the most anticipated Ashes series in recent times as ben Stokes-led England, with their brand-new style of Test cricket in Bazball, face their greatest test when they take on newly-crowned World Test Championship winners Australia. The first of the five-match series, which will keep world cricket occupied over the next six weeks, will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Australia will be aiming to make a stunning start to their title-defense campaign and end their two-decade drought in England while the hosts would be aiming to reclaim the urn for the first time since 2015.

  • Jun 16, 2023 12:57 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes: What did Ben Stokes say?

    Speaking about England's attacking style, captain Stokes said, "You get asked a lot if we are going to continue to play this way against this opposition, against that opposition, but I think we have just made it clear that this is how England play their cricket against any opposition."

  • Jun 16, 2023 12:47 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes: What did AUS captain Pat Cummins say?

    Ahead of the match, Aussie captain Cummins said, "Some of our batters may take 200 balls to get a 100 and that is fine. Just go out there and bat however you want to bat really and that has worked over the last few years."

  • Jun 16, 2023 12:33 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes: Squads

    England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

    Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Josh Inglis, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Harris

  • Jun 16, 2023 12:11 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Day 1 of the first Ashes 2023 Test between defending WTC winners Australia and England at the Edgbaston. Stay tuned for more updates!

