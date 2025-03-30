Ashwin outwits Nitish Rana with split-second deception, partners with MS Dhoni to cut short fiery carnage in RR vs CSK

Ravichandran Ashwin’s genius met MS Dhoni’s lightning-fast hands as the duo combined to stump out an in-form Nitish Rana during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on Sunday. Ashwin, ever the ‘chess’ player on the field, paused briefly in his stride, reading Rana’s intent before delivering a wide, teasing delivery beyond the batter’s reach. Rana lunged desperately, but the ball had already raced past him. The combination of R Ashwin and MS Dhoni forced Nitish Rana's dismissal during CSK's match against RR on Sunday(IPL)

Dhoni, who had already racked up two stumpings in as many matches in IPL 2025, made it three in a row, but this one was different. Rana was stranded so far down the pitch that the veteran keeper took his time, almost savouring the moment before casually whipping off the bails.

The Rajasthan Royals batter, who was in ominous touch with a blistering 81 off 36 balls, bit his hand in frustration – he knew he was in for a big one. Instead, he walked back, undone by a sheer tactical brilliance from the veteran Indian off-spinner.

Watch the dismissal:

Royals made a change in the batting order for the match against the Super Kings; after their experiment to send Riyan Parag at no.3 didn't reap significant rewards in the first two matches, the team management promoted Nitish Rana to the third spot on Sunday.

The southpaw produced an exhibition in power-hitting, almost single-handedly steering the side's attack against the CSK bowlers in Powerplay; Nitish scored 60 of RR's 84 in the first six overs, taking merely 24 deliveries to reach the score.

Nitish's onslaught continued after the Powerplay, too, and the batter targeted Ashwin in particular; right before his dismissal, the southpaw had smashed the CSK spinner for a six and a four off successive deliveries. However, Ashwin finally had the upper hand, as his brilliant tactics eventually brought an end to Nitish's knock.

CSK's captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, had earlier opted to field in Guwahati's last match of IPL 2025. Khaleel Ahmed made an instant impact in the first over, dismissing the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal for just 4 on the second ball of the match.