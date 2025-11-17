Ashwin stresses 'worry' over Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill's decision to drop Sai Sudharsan: ‘What would he be thinking…'

Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin questioned the decision to leave Sai Sudharsan out of the XI for the first Test against South Africa. The team management opted for Washington Sundar at No. 3, valuing his all-round skills on a spin-friendly Eden Gardens surface. However, the planning didn't work in India's favour, with the strategy devised by head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill falling flat as India suffered a home defeat. Sai Sudharsan with head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session ahead of the first Test match against South Africa.(PTI)

Sudharsan made his India debut on the England tour, where he batted at the all-important number 3 position when Gill decided to take the Virat Kohli spot at number 4. The left-hander had also taken the No. 3 spot against the West Indies, where he produced a solid half-century. Gambhir, known for his bold decisions, went with another daring move in Kolkata—fielding four spinners and promoting Sundar to the No. 3 position in the batting order.

Ashwin expressed genuine disappointment over Sai Sudharsan’s omission, stressing how such decisions can unsettle a young player’s mindset. Reflecting on the team’s selection and balance, he openly questioned the call and its wider impact on morale.

"I'm really worried for Sai Sudharsan, he is a good player. What would he be thinking after being dropped? I always feel that four spinners is too many to have in a team. Washington Sundar did not even bowl in the second innings. You play four spinners, then you don't give a single over to one of them. These are all going to play into the confidence of the players," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Sundar made 29 and 31 while filling in at No. 3, but with the ball, he barely featured—sending down just one over in the first innings and not bowling at all in the second.

Ashwin also stressed the importance of clarity and stability in Test cricket, warning that India’s approach in Kolkata could hurt them in the larger WTC picture.

"I know that in a T20I you tend to go with all-rounders, but specialists will work in Tests. In many ways, to create a lot of stability without insecurity, and giving people the roles are extremely crucial. These are crucial WTC Points, India were looking prime to be in the final, because even Gill said at the toss that he will win one directly in the final. But we have to reach there first, and this match is a huge blow for that," he added.

“Decision for the No.3 batter cannot be fleeting”

The veteran all-rounder further reflected on India’s no. 3 experiment, urging patience but also questioning the long-term clarity behind the move.

"He (Sundar) has the ability. But whether it is the right decision, only time can answer. We can speak about it, and dissect it after a loss, but we have to give him time. I really think Sai Sudharsan has a good future. If we are to build the team around a No.3, you need a No.3 for that. See the batters that have played at No.3, and there is stability required. If you are taking the Washington Sundar route, I hope you stick with Washi for a few years. The decision for the No.3 batter cannot be fleeting, depending on the conditions," Ashwin elaborated.