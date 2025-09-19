Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When is India vs Pakistan? Full fixture, format, date, and venue revealed

The 2025 edition of the Asia Cup has one more group game to go, between defending champions India and Oman, on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, but the fixtures of the second round of the continental stage—the Super Four—are all set. After 11 group games thus far, four teams have already made it through to the next phase of the Asia Cup, with the battle set to get underway from Saturday onwards in Dubai. Asia Cup Super Four fixture revealed(HT_PRINT)

Which teams made it to the Super Four stage in Asia Cup 2025?

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side was the first to qualify for the Super Four stage. Placed in Group A of the competition, India beat the UAE in their opener by nine wickets, before defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets. However, they secured their qualification after the UAE put on a comprehensive show to beat Oman. While the win for the host nation increased their chances of making the next round for the first time in history, their hopes were crushed in the following fixture, where former champions Pakistan secured a 41-run win, riding on an all-round show from Shaheen Afridi. The win for Pakistan, who had earlier defeated Oman in their opener, saw them join India in the Super Four.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh made it through from Group B. The Charith Asalanka-led side qualified after winning all three of their matches, while Bangladesh secured the final berth after Afghanistan lost to Sri Lanka on Thursday.

What is the format for the Super Four stage in Asia Cup 2025?

The second phase of the tournament will follow a round-robin format, implying that all teams will have the chance to face the rest of the participants in the Super Four. The top two teams will then advance to the final. The points system is unchanged: two points for a win, one for a no result. However, if teams are tied on points at the end of the Super Four stage, net run rate will decide the ranking.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 schedule: Full fixture, date, venue and time (in IST)