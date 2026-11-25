Aaryavir Sehwag, son of legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag, has registered for the upcoming IPL 2027 auction. Aaryavir, who was instrumental in India’s title-winning campaign during the recently concluded Under-19 Asia Cup, has set his base price at ₹30 lakh. India’s hero in the tournament final against Pakistan, Mohit Ulva, has also registered for the auction at the same base price.

Aaryavir Sehwag has registered for the IPL 2027 auction. (Aaryavir Sehwag Instagram) more less

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Much like his father, Aaryavir is a right-handed opening batter. He amassed 361 runs at an average of 90.25 during the Under-19 Asia Cup, maintaining a strike rate of 95.50. He scored a century and three fifties in the tournament and won the Player of the Tournament award.

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Aaryavir started the Asia Cup with a knock of 70 against Nepal in India’s first game and then went on to slam 160 off 168 deliveries against the UAE. The opener also delivered in both knockout matches. He scored 51 against Afghanistan in the semi-final before registering 58 off 61 deliveries against Pakistan in the summit clash. Aaryavir’s 95-run opening partnership with skipper Lakshay Raichandani in the final laid the foundation for the mammoth chase of 338.

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{{^usCountry}} However, it was not the first time he had grabbed headlines with his batting. In November 2024, Aaryavir scored 297 off 309 deliveries for Delhi against Meghalaya in the Cooch Behar Trophy. His innings featured 51 fours and three sixes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, it was not the first time he had grabbed headlines with his batting. In November 2024, Aaryavir scored 297 off 309 deliveries for Delhi against Meghalaya in the Cooch Behar Trophy. His innings featured 51 fours and three sixes. {{/usCountry}}

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Aaryavir comes into the auction with prior experience in franchise cricket. He was picked up by the Central Delhi Kings for ₹8 lakh at the DPL auction ahead of the 2025 season. While Aaryavir has registered for the auction, Rahul Dravid’s son, Anvay Dravid, who was part of the same U-19 squad that won the Asia Cup, has not. The skipper of the team, Lakshay Raichandani, and another standout performer in the title run, Manal Chauhan, have not either.

Ben Stokes, Sonny Baker among prominent overseas registrations

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Former England captain Ben Stokes has returned to the auction pool. He has registered at a base price of ₹2 crore. Stokes last featured in the league for Chennai Super Kings in 2023. He has scored 935 runs and picked up 28 wickets in 45 IPL appearances.

Another English cricketer who could generate considerable interest during the event on December 16 is Sonny Baker. The 23-year-old pacer picked up 21 wickets in eight matches during the T20 Blast, including a five-wicket haul in the final. Playing for Manchester Super Giants, Baker accounted for 13 wickets in The Hundred.

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Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings are reportedly interested in securing Baker's services. He has registered in the highest base-price bracket of ₹2 crore. Former Australian opener David Warner has also returned to the auction pool after playing in the PSL last year. The Aussie has listed himself in the same price bracket.

A total of 1,220 players have registered for the IPL 2027 auction. This year, the event will take place on December 16 in Goa. This extensive list of players will undergo a final review and be trimmed based on the requirements of the franchises. The 10 teams will have a combined purse of ₹297.95 crore to fill 66 available slots during the auction.

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