Asiad champions India to rush into T20I series v West Indies

After a three-day break, India and West Indies begin a five-match T20I series here on Tuesday at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium with the visitors upbeat after a record win in the final ODI of the three-match series at New Chandigarh.

File image of India's Shreyas Iyer in action at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya 2026 (REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis)

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The T20 leg follows India’s 2-1 ODI series win, but West Indies ended the series on a high by chasing down 352—their highest successful ODI run chase against India—on Saturday thanks to captain Shai Hope’s unbeaten 162. The last India-West Indies T20 series was played in 2023 in the Caribbean, which the hosts clinched 3-2.

Deep Dive How did Shai Hope perform in the ODI series against India? Shai Hope produced a remarkable unbeaten 162 in the final ODI, leading West Indies to successfully chase down 352 runs, their highest successful ODI run chase against India. What challenges do West Indies face in the upcoming T20I series against India? West Indies need to replicate aggressive batting without leaking runs in the middle overs and must maintain pressure on Indian batters, especially given India's strong home T20 record. What are India's strengths in T20 against West Indies? India has a significant advantage with a T20 head-to-head record of 20 wins to 10 losses against West Indies, performing particularly well at home with 9 wins in 11 matches.

That momentum, coupled with India fielding a T20 side led by Shreyas Iyer with Tilak Varma as deputy, sets up a battle India will want to dominate at home. Only on Saturday did Iyer-led India to win the gold medal in the Asian Games in Japan, after a thrilling 19-run win over Pakistan in the final.

Historically, this is tough terrain for West Indies in T20s. Overall, India lead the T20I head-to-head comfortably, and at home the gap widens further as India have won 9 of the 11 games, losing two. Since 2018, India’s home record against West Indies in T20s is especially strong,

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{{^usCountry}} 18 wins from 23 matches underlining how difficult it has been for the visitors to sustain pressure on the Indian batters and contain their middle order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 18 wins from 23 matches underlining how difficult it has been for the visitors to sustain pressure on the Indian batters and contain their middle order. {{/usCountry}}

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West Indies team during training in Lucknow

West Indies have produced occasional upsets in India, often when their power-hitters fire early and their bowlers execute hard lengths into the pitch. The challenge in Lucknow will be to replicate that aggression without leaking too many runs in the middle overs, an area where India’s depth has usually told.

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Shai Hope’s Saturday innings was a masterclass in pacing a big chase under pressure. Batting through a groin niggle, he anchored the innings, brought up his 21st ODI hundred, and then accelerated with 62 runs from his last 39 balls. For T20s, that blend of calm assessment and late hitting is exactly what West Indies need from their captain at the top or in the upper middle order, especially on Indian surfaces that can slow down as the game progresses.

Keemo Paul’s contribution in New Chandigarh was equally valuable. Promoted in the order, he counter-attacked with 44 off 35 balls, striking five fours and keeping the required rate in check alongside Hope before falling to Gurnoor Brar. His ability to hit through the line, bowl useful medium pace, and provide a physical presence makes him an X‑factor in T20Is. If Paul can translate that ODI impact into quick cameos and tight overs, West Indies’ balance will improve markedly.

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The Ekana Stadium generally offers a true surface with some assistance for spinners as the ball gets older, favouring teams that bat deep and vary pace intelligently. For West Indies to defy their poor T20I record against India (India are 20-10 up in 31 games), they will likely need Hope to score big with composure, and Paul to deliver with bat and ball. India, aware of the visitors’ newfound belief, will aim to strike early with the ball and impose their superior home T20 record from the first match.

On Sunday, West Indies players trained under the lights here. India are due to train only on Tuesday, after returning from Japan. After Lucknow, the other matches of the five-match series will take place at Ranchi (Oct 9), Indore (Oct 11), Hyderabad (Oct 14) and Bengaluru (Oct 17).

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