Assam vs Chandigarh Live Score: Match 74 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM

Assam vs Chandigarh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 74 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 23 Oct 2023 at 09:00 AM

Venue : Dr. DY Patil University Sports Ground, Navi Mumbai



Assam squad -

Denish Das, Erik Roy, Pallav Kumar Das, Pradyuman Saikia, ...Read More Rishav Das, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarma, Riyan Parag, Saurav Dey, Sibsankar Roy, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Avinav Choudhury, Bishal Roy, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit

Chandigarh squad -

Arjun Azad, Gaurav Puri, Manan Vohra, Shivam Bhambri, Abhishek Singh, Bhagmender Lather, Karan Kaila, Raj Bawa, Akshit Rana, Arjit Pannu, Akash Sudan, Mandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Vishu Kashyap

Assam vs Chandigarh Live Score, Match 74 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023