Assam vs Chandigarh Live Score: Match 74 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM
Assam vs Chandigarh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 74 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 09:00 AM
Assam vs Chandigarh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 74 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 23 Oct 2023 at 09:00 AM
Venue : Dr. DY Patil University Sports Ground, Navi Mumbai
Assam squad -
Denish Das, Erik Roy, Pallav Kumar Das, Pradyuman Saikia, ...Read More Rishav Das, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarma, Riyan Parag, Saurav Dey, Sibsankar Roy, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Avinav Choudhury, Bishal Roy, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit
Chandigarh squad -
Arjun Azad, Gaurav Puri, Manan Vohra, Shivam Bhambri, Abhishek Singh, Bhagmender Lather, Karan Kaila, Raj Bawa, Akshit Rana, Arjit Pannu, Akash Sudan, Mandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Vishu Kashyap
Follow all the updates here:
- Oct 23, 2023 08:04 AM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of Match 74 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
Assam vs Chandigarh Match Details
Match 74 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Assam and Chandigarh to be held at Dr. DY Patil University Sports Ground, Navi Mumbai at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.