ADELAIDE, Australia — Marnus Labuschagne overcame his poor run of form to score 64 runs as Australia took a slender lead against India at lunch on Day 2 of the second cricket test on Saturday. Australia 191-4 at lunch Saturday and leads India by 11 runs on Day 2 of the 2nd test

Travis Head also scored a quickfire half-century and was unbeaten on 53 runs off 67 balls as Australia reached 191-4 at lunch for an 11-run lead in the day-night test at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc picked up career-best test figures of 6-48 as India was bowled out for 180 on Friday’s opening day and after the hosts won the toss.

India beat Australia by 295 runs in the opening test of the five-match series at Perth.

Starting from an overnight 86-1 on Saturday, Australia faced marked improvement from the Indian pacers. While Jasprit Bumrah was accurate as usual, Mohammed Siraj improved his length from the first day and consistently attacked the batters.

It resulted in two wickets within the first 40 minutes of play — opener Nathan McSweeney was caught behind for 39 runs. McSweeney and Labuschagne had added 67 runs for the second wicket before Bumrah got the breakthrough.

He added a second wicket in the morning as Steve Smith edged down the leg side and was caught behind for two runs.

Labuschagne scored his second half-century in 11 innings, reaching the landmark off 114 deliveries.

Siraj troubled both batters but was unable to get a breakthrough. It was Nitish Reddy who broke the quick-scoring partnership, as Labuschagne was caught at gully against the run of play.

Yashasvi Jaiswal held a sharp catch to give India its third wicket of the morning. Bumrah finished the session with 3-23 in 15 overs.

The teams will play a third test beginning Dec. 14 in Brisbane followed by matches in Melbourne starting Dec. 26 and Sydney from Jan. 3.

cricket: /hub/cricket

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.