New Delhi [India], : Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and veteran Ishant Sharma relived some moments from the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia and said that India stayed determined in the first Test. Australia a very good team, need to put in extra effort: Harbhajan, Ishant on BGT series

The second Test of the series will begin on December 6.

In the first Test, India staged a stunning comeback from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, defeating Australia by 295 runs in Perth despite being bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings.

Earlier on Sunday in the warm-up match, a four-wicket haul by pacer Harshit Rana, along with commanding knocks from Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, helped India secure a five-wicket win against Australia's Prime Ministers' XI at Canberra's Manuka Oval.

Harbhajan said that earlier the Aussies were the number one team and for players to realise their true potential, they have to play against the best.

"It was our job. We were playing to win against Australia. You get to know how good of a player you are when you play against a bigger team like Australia, and Australia was a very good team. They were the number one team. If you want to know your capabilities, you have to play against the best. That's what we did. We tried. We tried and stayed determined. Whenever we played against Australia, we had to put in some extra effort. Because they were a very good team," Harbhajan Singh was quoted in a release from Star Sports as saying.

Ishant Sharma said that players need to put in some extra effort if they are playing against a dominant team like Australia.

"If you play against a team that is dominant in world cricket, you have to put in some extra effort. When I went there for the first time, I didn't have any idea. I used to just bowl. I just focused on doing the simple things," Ishant said.

