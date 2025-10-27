Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner escorted by police to a cafe days after molestation incident in Indore

Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and her partner Monica were escorted by police to a cafe in Mumbai, days after the molestation incident in Indore. Last week, the entire cricket fraternity was left in shock when two members of the Australian women's team were "touched inappropriately" by a motorcyclist when the players were making their way to a cafe from a hotel. The police then recorded the statements of the witnesses, and the accused was arrested. Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and her partner were escorted by police to a cafe in Mumbai. (Monica - Instagram)

On Monday afternoon, Gardner's partner, Monica, shared a picture of the two sitting in a car. Interestingly, two policemen on a bike can also be spotted behind as they posed for the camera.

Following the incident in Indore, security has been enhanced for the Australian team in Navi Mumbai, where they will take on India in the second semi-final of the Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 30.

According to India Today, guards have been stationed around the team's hotel premises to ensure the players' proper safety.

“Since the very first day, that is, from October 18, when practice started here, we have deployed guards at all the hotels where the women players are staying. Apart from that, whenever the team travels from the stadium to the hotel or vice versa, we provide them with an escort," a senior officer from the Maharashtra Police told India Today.

"Here on the ground, we have deployed around 600 personnel, out of which 75 are officers and the rest are constables. In addition, if any player wants to go out, they must inform us, and we provide them with protection as well,” he added.

'Inform security personnel'

The Australian players have now also been asked to inform security officers before leaving the hotel premises.

"After learning about the incident, we reinforced the precautions we were already taking. But sometimes, what happens is that players go out without informing the police, and that creates a problem. If they inform us beforehand, we ensure their protection," the police officer said.

Speaking of the incident in Indore, one player was stalked while the other was touched inappropriately. The two players then informed their security liaison officer, and the police were called upon. Following the investigation, Aqeel Khan was arrested.

The incident occurred in the Khajrana Road area last Thursday, when the two players were en route to a cafe from the Radisson Blu Hotel.