Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Match 24 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 06:00 AM
Venue : Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Australia squad -
David Warner, Tim David, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Pat Cummins
Namibia squad -
Malan Kruger, Michael van Lingen, Niko Davin, David Wiese, Dylan Leicher, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Merwe Erasmus, JP Kotze, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungamene...Read More
Australia vs Namibia Match Details
