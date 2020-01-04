e-paper
Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Australia vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 2 at Sydney: Live score and updates

Australia vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 2 at Sydney: Live score and updates

Australia vs New Zealand: Follow live commentary from Day 2 of the third Test encounter between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney.

cricket Updated: Jan 04, 2020 05:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Australia vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 2 at Sydney: Live score and updates.
Australia vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 2 at Sydney: Live score and updates.(AP)
         

 

Day 2: Australia continued their dominance over New Zealand in the third Test as they finished day one 283 for three at Sydney Cricket Ground. Marnus Labuschagne slammed his fourth century in 14 Tests as he steered Australia into a commanding position. Labuschagne, was last year’s leading Test scorer with 1,104 runs at 64.94, hit his second ton of the series and is batting on 130 with Matthew Wade (22).

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Tom Blundell, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Glenn Phillips, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, William Somerville, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine(w/c), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon

