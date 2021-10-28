Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Aaron Finch's Australia aim for consecutive wins
AUS vs SL Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Aaron Finch's Australia will look to make it two wins in a row when they face Sri Lanka in the Super 12 clash at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday. Australia secured a thrilling final over win against South Africa in their tournament opener. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will also look to keep their winning run intact after defeating Bangladesh by five wickets on Sunday. With one win each, both Sri Lanka and Australia have the same number of points. However, Sri Lanka are placed one-spot above their opponent on the Group 1 points table owing to their better net run-rate.
Thu, 28 Oct 2021 05:56 PM
AUS vs SL: Complete squads
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis
Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal
Thu, 28 Oct 2021 05:49 PM
Head-To-Head stats
Australia and Sri Lanka share a 50-50 record in head-to-head with both winning eight matches each. However, Australia hold the edge, when it comes to the T20 World Cup, winning two out of the three matches they have played so far. Can Sri Lanka level things up tonight?
Thu, 28 Oct 2021 05:44 PM
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021. Today we will see Aaron Finch's Australia take on Sri Lanka in the Super 12 clash, which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST. Stay tuned for further updates!