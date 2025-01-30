Explore
    Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: One-off Match (Day 1) of England Women tour of Australia, 2025 to start at 09:00 AM

    Jan 30, 2025 8:15 AM IST
    Jan 30, 2025 8:15 AM IST
    Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Match (Day 1) of England Women tour of Australia, 2025. Match will start at 09:00 AM
    Australia Women vs England Women Live Score, One-off Match of England Women tour of Australia, 2025
    Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Match of England Women tour of Australia, 2025. Match will start on 30 Jan 2025 at 09:00 AM
    Venue : Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne

    Australia Women squad -
    Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
    England Women squad -
    Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Charlie Dean, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sophie Ecclestone    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Australia Women vs England Women Match Details
    One-off Match (Day1) of England Women tour of Australia, 2025 between Australia Women and England Women to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

