    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Australia Women score after 4 overs is 34/1

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 22, 2024 2:58 PM IST
    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Australia Women at 34/1 after 4 overs, Ellyse Perry at 1 runs and Alyssa Healy at 20 runs
    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score, 2nd T20I of New Zealand Women tour of Australia, 2024
    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of New Zealand Women tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start on 22 Sep 2024 at 02:40 PM
    Venue : Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

    Australia Women squad -
    Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Heather Graham, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck
    New Zealand Women squad -
    Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Sophie Devine, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Rosemary Mair    ...Read More

    Sep 22, 2024 2:58 PM IST

    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Australia Women at 34/1 after 4 overs

    Australia Women
    Ellyse Perry 1 (5)
    Alyssa Healy 20 (12)
    New Zealand Women
    Lea Tahuhu 0/6 (1)

    Sep 22, 2024 2:56 PM IST

    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Alyssa Healy smashed a Four on Lea Tahuhu bowling . Australia Women at 32/1 after 3.1 overs

    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Four! That is in the gap. The batter punches this from his crease and exploits the area near point.

    Sep 22, 2024 2:54 PM IST

    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Australia Women at 28/1 after 3 overs

    Australia Women
    Ellyse Perry 0 (1)
    Alyssa Healy 15 (10)
    New Zealand Women
    Fran Jonas 1/5 (1)

    Sep 22, 2024 2:53 PM IST

    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Beth Mooney is out and Australia Women at 28/1 after 2.5 overs

    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: OUT! Cleaned up! The batter had no answer to that one.

    Sep 22, 2024 2:53 PM IST

    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Fran Jonas bowling . Australia Women at 28/0 after 2.4 overs

    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Four! The pull shot comes out and it fetches the batter a boundary.

    Sep 22, 2024 2:50 PM IST

    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Australia Women at 23/0 after 2 overs

    Australia Women
    Beth Mooney 6 (5)
    Alyssa Healy 14 (7)
    New Zealand Women
    Eden Carson 0/8 (1)

    Sep 22, 2024 2:50 PM IST

    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Eden Carson bowling . Australia Women at 23/0 after 1.6 overs

    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Four! The batter drives this through the covers and the ball races away to the fence.

    Sep 22, 2024 2:46 PM IST

    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Australia Women at 15/0 after 1 overs

    Australia Women
    Beth Mooney 1 (1)
    Alyssa Healy 11 (5)
    New Zealand Women
    Molly Penfold 0/15 (1)

    Most Runs

    Phoebe Litchfield
    Phoebe LitchfieldAUS-W
    64 Runs
    M1
    HS64*
    SR148.83

    Most Wickets

    Molly Penfold
    Molly PenfoldNZ-W
    2 Wickets
    Inn1
    Avg12.00
    SR12.00
    Sep 22, 2024 2:43 PM IST

    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Alyssa Healy smashed a Four on Molly Penfold bowling . Australia Women at 11/0 after 0.4 overs

    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Four! That is pulled through the on side. The ball races to the fence in no time.

    Sep 22, 2024 2:43 PM IST

    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Alyssa Healy smashed a Four on Molly Penfold bowling . Australia Women at 7/0 after 0.3 overs

    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at mid on. Bounces into the fence.

    Sep 22, 2024 1:49 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of New Zealand Women tour of Australia, 2024

    Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details
    2nd T20I of New Zealand Women tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia Women and New Zealand Women to be held at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay at 02:40 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

