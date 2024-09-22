Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Australia Women score after 4 overs is 34/1
- 31 Mins agoAustralia Women at 34/1 after 4 overs
- 33 Mins agoAlyssa Healy smashed a Four on Lea Tahuhu bowling . Australia Women at 32/1 after 3.1 overs
- 35 Mins agoAustralia Women at 28/1 after 3 overs
- 36 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Beth Mooney is out and Australia Women at 28/1 after 2.5 overs
- 36 Mins agoBeth Mooney smashed a Four on Fran Jonas bowling . Australia Women at 28/0 after 2.4 overs
- 39 Mins agoAustralia Women at 23/0 after 2 overs
- 39 Mins agoBeth Mooney smashed a Four on Eden Carson bowling . Australia Women at 23/0 after 1.6 overs
- 43 Mins agoAustralia Women at 15/0 after 1 overs
- 46 Mins agoAlyssa Healy smashed a Four on Molly Penfold bowling . Australia Women at 11/0 after 0.4 overs
- 46 Mins agoAlyssa Healy smashed a Four on Molly Penfold bowling . Australia Women at 7/0 after 0.3 overs
- 40 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of New Zealand Women tour of Australia, 2024
Venue : Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
Australia Women squad -
Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Heather Graham, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck
New Zealand Women squad -
Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Sophie Devine, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Rosemary Mair...Read More
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details
2nd T20I of New Zealand Women tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia Women and New Zealand Women to be held at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay at 02:40 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.