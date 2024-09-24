Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: 3rd T20I of New Zealand Women tour of Australia, 2024 to start at 02:40 PM
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of New Zealand Women tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start on 24 Sep 2024 at 02:40 PM
Venue : Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Australia Women squad -
Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Heather Graham, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck
New Zealand Women squad -
Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Sophie Devine, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Rosemary Mair...Read More
