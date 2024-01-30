Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: 3rd T20I of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024 to start at 01:35 PM
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start on 30 Jan 2024 at 01:35 PM
Venue : Blundstone Arena, Hobart
Australia Women squad -
Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt
South Africa Women squad -
Anneke Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Meike De Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Eliz-Mari Marx, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba
