Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi130C
Tuesday, Jan 30, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / cricket / Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: 3rd T20I of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024 to start at 01:35 PM
    Live

    Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: 3rd T20I of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024 to start at 01:35 PM

    Jan 30, 2024 7:12 AM IST
    Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start at 01:35 PM
    Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Score, 3rd T20I of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024
    Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Score, 3rd T20I of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024

    Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start on 30 Jan 2024 at 01:35 PM
    Venue : Blundstone Arena, Hobart

    Australia Women squad -
    Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt
    South Africa Women squad -
    Anneke Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Meike De Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Eliz-Mari Marx, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba

    TOSS3rd T20IHobart
    SA-WSA-WSouth Africa Women
    AUS-WAUS-WAustralia Women
    Toss won by AUS-W and elected to field
    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 30, 2024 7:12 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024

    Australia Women vs South Africa Women Match Details
    3rd T20I of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia Women and South Africa Women to be held at Blundstone Arena, Hobart at 01:35 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2023 HindustanTimes