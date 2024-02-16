Edit Profile
New Delhi110C
Friday, Feb 16, 2024
    News / cricket / Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: Australia Women lead by 175 runs with 5 wickets remaining

    Feb 16, 2024 2:29 AM IST
    Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Score, One-off Test of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024
    Australia Women vs South Africa Women Highlights :

    First Innings

    null Score - 76/10 in 31.2 overs


    null batting performance
    Sune Luus 26(45)
    Masabata Klaas 10(25)

    null bowling performance
    Darcie Brown 9.2-21-5
    Annabel Sutherland 9-19-3

    Second Innings

    null Score - 251/5 in 56.0 overs


    null batting performance

    null bowling performance

    LIVEOne-off TestPerth
    SA-WSA-WSouth Africa Women
    AUS-WAUS-WAustralia Women
    AUS-W lead by 214 runs
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 16, 2024 2:29 AM IST

    Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: No run, just a mere push. But no space for a run.

    Feb 16, 2024 2:28 AM IST

    Australia Women vs South Africa Women Match Details
    One-off Test (Day2) of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia Women and South Africa Women to be held at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth at 08:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

