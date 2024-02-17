Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: South Africa Women trail by 432 runs with 7 wickets remaining
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Highlights :
First Innings
null Score - 76/10 in 31.2 overs
null batting performance
Sune Luus 26(45)
Masabata Klaas 10(25)
null bowling performance
Darcie Brown 9.2-21-5
Annabel Sutherland 9-19-3
Second Innings
null Score - 575/9 in 125.2 overs
null batting performance
Annabel Sutherland 210(256)
Alyssa Healy 99(124)
null bowling performance
Chloe Tryon 21.2-81-3
Masabata Klaas 21-85-3
Third Innings
null Score - 67/3 in 28.0 overs
null batting performance
null bowling performance
Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day3) of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Match Details
One-off Test (Day3) of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia Women and South Africa Women to be held at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth at 08:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.