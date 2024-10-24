Menu Explore
Ayush Badoni shines as India A beats Oman in ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup

ANI |
Oct 24, 2024 04:01 AM IST

Ayush Badoni shined as India A clinched a six-wicket win over Oman in Al Amerat at the ongoing ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, Oman decided to bat against India A at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

After winning the toss, Oman decided to bat against India A at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Openers Jatinder Singh and Aamir Kaleem gave Oman an average start to match as they cemented a partnership of 21 runs.

Mohammad Nadeem was the only standout batter for the Omani side. His crucial knock helped Oman to reach 140/5 in the first inning.

At the end of the first inning, Hammad Mirza and Sandeep Goud were unbeaten on the crease and added some crucial runs on the scoreboard.

India A displayed a solid bowling attack in the first inning and was successful in restricting Oman to 140/5. Aaqib Khan, Rasikh Salam, Nishant Sindhu, Ramandeep Singh, and Sai Kishore bagged one wicket each in their respective overs.

During the run chase, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma gave India A a kickstart. Later in the second inning, Ayush Badoni helped India A clinch a six-wicket win over Oman in the 12th match of the ACC Mens T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024.

Oman were sloppy with their bowling attack and could not pick quick wickets to defend the target.

Badoni was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stupendous performance with the bat.

Brief score: Oman 140/5 vs India A 146/4 .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
