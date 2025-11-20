Search Search
Thursday, Nov 20, 2025
Azhar Ali steps down from Pakistan’s selection panel, youth development leadership post

PTI |
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 11:26 am IST

Azhar Ali, a stalwart of 97 Tests, started his tenure last year as the selector and head of youth development.

Pakistan’s former Test captain, Azhar Ali has resigned from the national selection committee and also as the head of the youth development department at the National Cricket Academy. A reliable source close to Ali confirmed that he sent his resignation to the Pakistan Cricket Board after another former Test captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed was given complete control of the Pakistan Shaheens and under-19 teams.

Azhar Ali is a former Pakistan cricketer.(X)
Azhar Ali is a former Pakistan cricketer.(X)

“Azhar sent his resignation to the board earlier this week and it has been accepted,” the source said.

Also Read: Pakistan's Azhar Ali joins Sourav Ganguly, Don Bradman in unwanted list during PAK VS ENG 3rd Test at Karachi

Azhar, a stalwart of 97 Tests, started his tenure last year as the selector and head of youth development but the source said he had been increasingly frustrated at the way things worked in the board.

“The red-tape style of working irritated him as did the fact that some of his proposals for young cricketers grooming at the academy were not pushed forward.”

The source said Azhar was disappointed when suddenly the board decided to hand over all matters of the Shaheens and under-19 cricket to Sarfaraz without discussing the matter with him.

“Azhar felt that with Sarfaraz now asked to run the Shaheens and under-19 teams, a large part of his responsibilities as head of youth development had been taken away without his consent so he decided to resign,” he added.

Sarfaraz, who has been working with the board first as a mentor and then as an advisor on cricket affairs, was last week told to take charge of the two teams and oversee all aspects, including coaches performances, selection matters, organising training camps and also was given the authority to travel with the teams.

In recent years, there has been a history of former players and coaches, including foreigners, not completing their contracts, either leaving or being fired.

Recently the PCB didn’t renew the contract of Muhammad Wasim as head coach of the women’s team after the World Cup disaster where it finished last among the eight teams.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs South Africa Live match Today.
Follow Us On