Bangladesh give green-light for shooting team to travel to Delhi, ‘security concerns' surrounding ICC World Cup ignored

Amidst the aftermath of Bangladesh’s men’s cricket team withdrawing from next month’s ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, there has been some more spice added to the mix as the two-person shooting team from Bangladesh was provided the go-ahead to fly to New Delhi for the Asian Rifle and Pistol Championships. BCB president Aminul Islam has been the focus of attention during Bangladesh's World Cup saga. (AFP)

January has been dominated by the discussions and debates surrounding Bangladesh’s desire to not play the World Cup on Indian soil, citing security concerns for their players, staff, journalists and more given the communal tensions taking place at home in Bangladesh.

However, the security has proven to be less of a factor for the shooters who will compete at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi. Reports in the media from Bangladesh reveal that the government’s argument for going ahead with the permits to send the team to Delhi included the fact that it is an indoor event, and at a secured venue.

NRAI secretary confident of B'desh participation As with the Bangladesh cricket team, there is minimal objection from Indian authorities to teams representing Bangladesh participating on Indian soil. As per an interview given to PTI by National Rifle Association of India secretary Rajiv Bhatia, the NRAI has been in conversation with Bangladeshi authorities as well as the Indian government to ensure smooth sailing.

“Their team is coming, no doubt about it,” explained Bhatia. “We at NRAI are in regular touch with them (Bangladesh federation officials). The Ministry of External Affairs has given its clearance and we have forwarded it to the (Indian) embassy for visa process.”

Bangladesh’s team consists of two rifle shooters, 21-year-old Arefin Shaira and 26-year-old Robiul Islam, both of whom are set to compete in their respective 10m air rifle individual event categories before teaming up for the mixed event.

This situation presents an alternative to the mini-cricketing crisis forced by Bangladesh’s withdrawal from the T20 World Cup, which required the ICC to hold a vote and omit the team from the tournament beginning on February 7. Scotland step in as replacements for the Tigers.

After the situation began with the BCCI removing Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL, the situation snowballed with demands being made by the BCB to play in Sri Lanka, before being served an ultimatum of playing matches as they were assigned, or not at all.