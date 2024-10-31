Live
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 3) of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM
Oct 31, 2024 8:37 AM IST
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 3) of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024. Match will start at 09:30 AM
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024
Day 2 Highlights :
- New ball taken: South Africa 311/2 in 83.1 overs
- South Africa 350/2 in 91.1 overs
- Drinks: South Africa 366/2 in 96.0 overs
- 3rd wkt Partnership: 100 off 142 balls between T de Zorzi (50) and DG Bedingham (52)
- Referral 3 (100.6 ovs): T de Zorzi against Bangladesh (LBW) Unsuccessful (BAN: 1, SA: 2)
- Referral 4 (102.3 ovs): K Verreynne against Bangladesh (LBW) Unsuccessful (BAN: 1, SA: 1)
- South Africa 403/5 in 105.3 overs
- Lunch: South Africa 413/5 in 110.0 overs
- South Africa 453/6 in 120.1 overs
- South Africa 502/6 in 129.1 overs
- 7th wkt Partnership: 100 off 121 balls between P Mulder (55) and S Muthusamy (46)
- Tea: South Africa 527/6 in 135.0 overs
- S Muthusamy maiden Test fifty: 50 runs in 62 balls (3x4) (2x6)
- South Africa 550/6 in 140.5 overs
- Innings Break: South Africa 575/6 in 144.2 overs
- Referral 1 (0.5 ovs): South Africa against S Islam (Caught) Successful (BAN: 3, SA: 3)
- Referral 2 (4.2 ovs): Z Hasan against South Africa (Caught) Unsuccessful (BAN: 2, SA: 3)
- Bad Light: Bangladesh 38/4 in 9.0 overs
- Stumps: Bangladesh 38/4 in 9.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 31, 2024 8:37 AM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day3) of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024
Bangladesh vs South Africa Match Details
2nd Test (Day3) of South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024 between Bangladesh and South Africa to be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.