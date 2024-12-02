Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Ireland Women score after 1 overs is 1/0
Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Ireland Women tour of Bangladesh, 2024. Match will start on 02 Dec 2024 at 09:30 AM
Venue : Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Bangladesh Women squad -
Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sarmin Sultana, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Taj Nehar, Fahima Khatun, Mst Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Dilara Akter, Nigar Sultana Joty, Disha Biswas, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam, Jannatul Ferdus, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sultana Khatun
Ireland Women squad -
Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Sarah Forbes, Una Raymond-Hoey, Alice Tector, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Christina Coulter Reilly, Aimee Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent...Read More
Ireland Women
Gaby Lewis 0 (4)
Sarah Forbes 1 (2)
Bangladesh Women
Marufa Akter 0/1 (1)
Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Match Details
