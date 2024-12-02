Explore
    Live

    Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Ireland Women score after 1 overs is 1/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 2, 2024 9:33 AM IST
    Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Ireland Women at 1/0 after 1 overs, Gaby Lewis at 0 runs and Sarah Forbes at 1 runs
    Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Live Score, 3rd ODI of Ireland Women tour of Bangladesh, 2024

    Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Ireland Women tour of Bangladesh, 2024. Match will start on 02 Dec 2024 at 09:30 AM
    Venue : Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

    Bangladesh Women squad -
    Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sarmin Sultana, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Taj Nehar, Fahima Khatun, Mst Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Dilara Akter, Nigar Sultana Joty, Disha Biswas, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam, Jannatul Ferdus, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sultana Khatun
    Ireland Women squad -
    Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Sarah Forbes, Una Raymond-Hoey, Alice Tector, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Christina Coulter Reilly, Aimee Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 2, 2024 9:33 AM IST

    Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Ireland Women at 1/0 after 1 overs

    Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Live Score:
    Ireland Women
    Gaby Lewis 0 (4)
    Sarah Forbes 1 (2)
    Bangladesh Women
    Marufa Akter 0/1 (1)

    Dec 2, 2024 8:31 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Ireland Women tour of Bangladesh, 2024

    Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Match Details
    3rd ODI of Ireland Women tour of Bangladesh, 2024 between Bangladesh Women and Ireland Women to be held at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

