Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score: Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 20 runs

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Highlights :



First Innings



Bangladesh Women Score - 120/6 in 20.0 overs



Bangladesh Women batting performance

Shorna Akter 27(22)

Murshida Khatun 20(28)



Pakistan Women bowling performance

Diana Baig 4-34-2

Umm-e-Hani 4-12-1



Second Innings



Pakistan Women Score - 100/7 in 20.0 overs



Pakistan Women batting performance

Bismah Maroof 30(44)

Iram Javed 15(17)



Bangladesh Women bowling performance

Nahida Akter 4-15-2

Rabeya Khan 4-21-2



Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score, 2nd T20I of Pakistan Women tour of Bangladesh, 2023