BCCI apex body to discuss T20 World Cup tax relief

The Indian cricket board’s Apex Council meeting on Sunday will take up a crucial item listed third on the agenda - “discussion on tax solution for ICC T20 men’s cricket World Cup’. It’s been almost 15 months since the current BCCI office-bearers took charge but a resolution on ensuring government tax exemption for hosting ICC World Cups in India is still awaited.

BCCI had apprised its AGM last month that it was in talks with the government, but if no tax exemptions were given the board would have to meet the tax liability amounting to approx. R900 crore. With the T20 World Cup nine months away, BCCI has little time left.

If the government provides partial exemption (10%), the tax liability would come down to approx. R225 crore. That amount would be deducted from BCCI’s share of ICC revenue. The world body has already withheld BCCI’s US $23.75 million (approx. R173.69 crore) shortfall from the 2016 T20 World Cup held in India; the matter is now being adjudicated by ICC’s Dispute Resolutions Committee.

Any government decision will not just have an impact on this year’s T20 World Cup, but also on the ICC 2023 ODI World Cup to be staged in India.

RANJI TROPHY RESTART

The meeting also has to finalise plans on adding more domestic cricket to the truncated calendar. “With the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 going well so far, there are plans to stage the Ranji Trophy on similar lines - 38 teams divided into six groups and to be played in six bio-secure hubs,” a BCCI official said. According to the provisional plan, Ranji Trophy would take 67 days even with the revised format.

All eyes will also be on any action towards resumption of women’s cricket, domestic and international, with the Indian players having had no competitive cricket from March barring the 4 Women’s T20 Challenge matches in the UAE played in November.

Deliberations are likely over the 2023-31 ICC Future Tours Program and the troubled Bihar Cricket Association as well.