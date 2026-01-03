BCCI awaits Indian government's decision; Bangladesh tour put on hold but no changes in T20 World Cup plans

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has put India’s scheduled white-ball tour of Bangladesh in September this year on hold amid rising political tensions between the two countries. The BCCI has already asked IPL franchise KKR to release their new signing Mustafizur Rahman, which the three-time champions have agreed to. The situation has now cast uncertainty over bilateral cricketing ties, raising concerns they could drift towards a scenario similar to India–Pakistan relations, where the two neighbours no longer play bilateral series and face each other only in multi-nation tournaments at neutral venues. India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav shakes hands with his Bangladesh counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto. during Asia Cup 2025.(AFP)

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) unveiled its international calendar on Friday, which includes India’s tour of Bangladesh in August–September 2026. The schedule lists three ODIs and three T20Is against India, but given the current circumstances, the tour appears highly uncertain at this stage.

According to a report in The Indian Express, a BCCI official stated that the board requires approval from the Indian government to tour any country, and the Bangladesh tour currently appears uncertain. The report added that Bangladesh will still play their scheduled matches in India during the T20 World Cup, with no changes expected there.

Earlier in the day, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated that the board has told KKR to release Mustafizur, whom they signed recently in the auction, amid growing tensions between the countries.

"Due to recent developments going on all across, the BCCI has instructed the franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad," Saikia told ANI.

"They can ask for a replacement if needed. And upon request, BCCI will allow a replacement player," he added.

KKR release Mustafizur Rahman

KKR signed the 30-year-old left-arm pacer for INR 9.20 crore at last month’s players’ auction, following a fierce bidding contest involving Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, with his base price set at INR 2 crore.

Meanwhile, the three-time champions also released a statement confirming the exit of the Bangladesh paceman from their side.

"Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL as the regulator of IPL has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India. BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course," KKR stated.