BCCI central contracts: Know how much Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other Indian cricketers will earn

cricket

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 15:21 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men). This contract will run from October 2019 to September 2020. One of the biggest exclusions from the list is former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who has been on a break since the 2019 World Cup. The contracts, from October 2019 to September 2020, are in four categories - A+ (Rs 7 crore), A (Rs 5 crore), B (Rs 3 crore) and C (Rs 1 crore). As many as 27 players have been divided into these four categories. Captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah find themselves in the A+ category.

Following are the players in the other categories:

Category A (Rs 5 crore): Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant.

Category B (Rs 3 crore): Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal.

Category C (Rs 1 crore): Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar

MS Dhoni is the only international captain to have won the 50 overs and the 20 overs World Cup. He also led India to the title in the 2013 Champions Trophy. Dhoni has scored 4876 runs in 90 Test matches for India. His tally of 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57 in 350 ODIs makes him one of India’s best 50-overs cricketer ever. He has featured in 98 T20Is in which he has scored 1617 runs. Head coach Ravi Shastri had said in a recent interview that the legendary captain could soon end his ODI career but could be in contention for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad provided he does well in the IPL.